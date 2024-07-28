Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.08) target price on the stock.

Aptitude Software Group Price Performance

Shares of Aptitude Software Group stock opened at GBX 377 ($4.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £215.15 million, a P/E ratio of 5,385.71 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 367.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 328.82. Aptitude Software Group has a twelve month low of GBX 224.50 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 390 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Aptitude Software Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Aptitude Software Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7,142.86%.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.