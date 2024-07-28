Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

APTO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.83.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APTO opened at $0.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.