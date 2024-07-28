Arbitrum Price Down 8% Over Last Week (ARB)

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Arbitrum token can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. Arbitrum has a market cap of $2.41 billion and $173.16 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arbitrum Profile

Arbitrum was first traded on March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,339,278,542 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,339,278,542 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.72550363 USD and is up 0.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 970 active market(s) with $149,600,871.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arbitrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arbitrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arbitrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

