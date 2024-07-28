Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,982 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.6 %

ACGL stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. 1,108,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,830. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.53. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

