Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 70,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £744,995.79 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.16. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

