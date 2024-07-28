Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Update

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARBKF traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 0.16 ($0.00). 70,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a market cap of £744,995.79 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.16. Argo Blockchain has a 52-week low of GBX 0.08 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 0.46 ($0.01).

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.