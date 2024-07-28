Ark (ARK) Trading 2.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. In the last week, Ark has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $71.53 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000833 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000600 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001480 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 182,423,042 coins and its circulating supply is 182,422,628 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

