ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1,036.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,817 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $5,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $93,781,000. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8,939.1% during the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,130,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,656 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,351,000. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $16,409,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth $15,603,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,211,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,030,110. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $33.76 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.54.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

