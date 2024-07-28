Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of Arko worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arko by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,828,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arko by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,039,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC raised its holdings in Arko by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Arko by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arko during the first quarter valued at about $132,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARKO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Arko from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Shares of ARKO traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.49. 231,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $751.15 million, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $6.22. Arko Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $8.42.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Arko had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 13.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arko Corp. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Arko’s payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

