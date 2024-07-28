Ascend Wellness (OTCMKTS:AWWH) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AWWH – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.07 and last traded at $1.07. Approximately 48,219 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 301% from the average daily volume of 12,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.
Ascend Wellness Trading Up 2.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.
About Ascend Wellness
Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis consumer packaged goods. The company's cannabis product categories include flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, edibles, and other cannabis-related products. As of May 26, 2021, it operated 17 retail locations.
