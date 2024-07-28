Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Short Interest Update

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 119.7% from the June 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

AC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,642. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $717.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.89. Associated Capital Group has a 52 week low of $28.58 and a 52 week high of $38.64.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 253.37% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $3.01 million for the quarter.

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $1,244,000. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

