ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading 0.7% Higher

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Free Report) was up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.27 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 197 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.27.

About ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

(Get Free Report)

The ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (JOJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between corporate high-yield bonds and US Treasurys, depending on the utilities sectors performance relative to the US large-cap market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.