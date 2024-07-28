Audius Market Cap Achieves $175.24 Million (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Audius has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $175.24 million and approximately $5.75 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,270,611,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,239,041,584 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audius and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

