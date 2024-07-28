Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Aura Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of AURA opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $513.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
