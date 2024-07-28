Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AURA opened at $10.36 on Thursday. Aura Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $513.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aura Biosciences will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Aura Biosciences by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,922,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,000 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,802,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,412,000 after buying an additional 2,777,777 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Aura Biosciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 785,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $5,317,000. Finally, Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $4,568,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

