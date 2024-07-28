Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORAAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Aura Minerals stock remained flat at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Aura Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $10.64.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

