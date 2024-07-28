Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,799. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $244.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

