Autonomix Medical, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMIX) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Autonomix Medical’s (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, July 29th. Autonomix Medical had issued 2,234,222 shares in its IPO on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $11,171,110 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Autonomix Medical’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Autonomix Medical Trading Up 8.4 %
AMIX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Autonomix Medical has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $7.60.
Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Autonomix Medical Company Profile
Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.
