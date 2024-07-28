Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.84 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $27.45 or 0.00040380 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion and $258.96 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00008056 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00013926 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00009273 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,186,950 coins and its circulating supply is 394,840,580 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

