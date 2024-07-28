Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT) Short Interest Update

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a decline of 48.1% from the June 30th total of 148,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Avalon GloboCare Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of ALBT stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Avalon GloboCare has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.32.

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter.

Avalon GloboCare Company Profile

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates commercial real estate properties in the United States and China. The company develops and delivers transformative cellular therapeutics, precision diagnostics, and clinical laboratory services. Its leading candidates are AVA-001, an anti-CD19 CAR-T, which has completed first-in-human clinical trial for relapsed/refractory (R/R) B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia; and AVA-011 that has completed pre-clinical laboratory studies and undergoing IND-enabling process development stage to generate cGMP-grade AVA-011 CAR-T cells.

