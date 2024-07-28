Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 235,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.06% of Avangrid worth $8,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $1,027,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $4,195,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Avangrid by 2,285.5% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 96,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 92,698 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Avangrid by 179.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 157,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 101,543 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter valued at $1,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 798,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Avangrid, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

