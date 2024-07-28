Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,012 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warwick Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,108,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1,049.4% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHK opened at $52.53 on Friday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.07.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

