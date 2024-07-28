Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,076,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,022,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979,885 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $377,341,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,185,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $749,235,000 after buying an additional 1,667,164 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Albemarle by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,800,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $838,025,000 after buying an additional 1,396,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Albemarle by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,476,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,310,000 after buying an additional 1,245,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 2.0 %

ALB opened at $92.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $105.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.71. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $90.02 and a twelve month high of $215.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Albemarle from $159.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.65.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

