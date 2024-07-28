Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,653,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 544.6% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 510,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,219,000 after buying an additional 431,047 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,266,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,535,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $979,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:XSVN opened at $47.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.08. BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $48.82.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Seven Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XSVN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of seven years. XSVN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

