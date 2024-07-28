Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 3,526,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,405,000 after buying an additional 780,104 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $70.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

