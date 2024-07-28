Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,427 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pinterest by 71.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pinterest Price Performance
Shares of PINS stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $38.53. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.59 and a 1 year high of $45.19.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest
In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. Insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
