Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 501.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 over the last three months. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $20.22 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 42.20% and a negative return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

