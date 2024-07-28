B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 24th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTO. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.97.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$4.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.15. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.18 and a 52 week high of C$4.76.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. B2Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The company had revenue of C$622.09 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$46,574.40. Also, Senior Officer Daniel Bruce Moore sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.88, for a total transaction of C$582,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 162,575 shares of company stock worth $628,781 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -440.00%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

