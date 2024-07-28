BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.77

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.86. BAB shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 7,391 shares.

BAB Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

BAB Announces Dividend

BAB Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. BAB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.15%.

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.

