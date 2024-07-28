Banco de Sabadell (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Trading 11.6% Higher

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Free Report) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 8,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.
About Banco de Sabadell
Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.
