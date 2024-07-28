Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Up 3.7%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.63. 15,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 66,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.
Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $49.87 million during the quarter.
Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.
