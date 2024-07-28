Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) Shares Up 3.7%

Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.75 and last traded at $3.63. 15,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 66,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Battalion Oil Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.66.

Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 70.13%. The firm had revenue of $49.87 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Battalion Oil

Battalion Oil Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,608,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in Battalion Oil by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $608,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Crystalline Management Inc. acquired a new position in Battalion Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Ward, Reeves, and Winkler, Texas. It serves independent marketers, and oil and natural gas and gas pipeline companies.

