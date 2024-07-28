Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and digital solutions, and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.
