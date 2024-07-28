BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Down 53.8% in July

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BDO Unibank Stock Up 1.1 %

BDOUY stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 21,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,178. BDO Unibank has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

BDO Unibank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporations in the Philippines and internationally. The company operates in five operating segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, and Insurance.

