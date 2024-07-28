Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 54,318 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.13.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $4.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. 1,384,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,257,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $218.75 and a 12-month high of $286.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $232.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.16.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

