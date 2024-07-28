Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $324.78 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $324.78 million and approximately $766,578.71 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Beldex has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,280.24 or 0.04806514 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.57 or 0.00040401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008064 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00013959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009261 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001835 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,007,160 coins and its circulating supply is 6,678,307,160 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.