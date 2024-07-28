Belrium Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $6,892.19 Billion (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Belrium token can now be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Belrium has a market cap of $6,892.19 billion and approximately $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000602 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000580 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000436 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Belrium

Belrium (CRYPTO:BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

