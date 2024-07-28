Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

FTAI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.23.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 6.9 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $73.53. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $115.00.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 156.50% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that FTAI Aviation will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

See Also

