Bitcoiva Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $102.21 million and approximately $317,455.83 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.37 or 0.00009370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.33647163 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $384,768.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

