BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $955,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,116.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,507,284. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,651,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $6,273,484 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BJ opened at $87.96 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.23.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.35.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

