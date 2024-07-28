BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges

BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. BlackCardCoin has a total market cap of $6.66 million and $6.66 million worth of BlackCardCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCardCoin token can now be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00001788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCardCoin has traded down 46% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BlackCardCoin Token Profile

BlackCardCoin launched on March 20th, 2024. BlackCardCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,503,987 tokens. The official message board for BlackCardCoin is blackcardcoin.com/blog. BlackCardCoin’s official website is blackcardcoin.com. BlackCardCoin’s official Twitter account is @blackcardcoin.

Buying and Selling BlackCardCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCardCoin (BCCOIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlackCardCoin has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 4,391,200.04 in circulation. The last known price of BlackCardCoin is 1.29471121 USD and is up 7.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $5,022,108.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackcardcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCardCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCardCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCardCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

