BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.17

Shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.17 and traded as low as $14.63. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 89,933 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the first quarter worth $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,027 shares during the period.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

