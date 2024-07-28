BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.59

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.59 and traded as high as $10.74. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 58,956 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.60.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0435 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $186,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

