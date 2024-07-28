Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, an increase of 127.5% from the June 30th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

Shares of Bluerock Homes Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $74.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Homes Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,740,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 41,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Homes Trust in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Homes Trust Company Profile

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc owns and operates single-family properties located in markets with a focus on the life regions of the Sunbelt and areas of the Western United States. As of December 31, 2023, it held eighteen real estate investments, consisting of eleven consolidated investments and seven preferred equity and loan investments.

