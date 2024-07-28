Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Short Interest Update

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the June 30th total of 17,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Bogota Financial Price Performance

Shares of BSBK traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.48. 4,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771. Bogota Financial has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -149.57 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Get Bogota Financial alerts:

Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Bogota Financial had a negative net margin of 2.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bogota Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bogota Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.