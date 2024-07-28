BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $99.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $105.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $62.42 and a 52 week high of $107.97.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $871.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.43 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,398,305.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.