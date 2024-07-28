Bokf Na Buys 1,240 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,815 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 135.6% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.00. 4,244,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,436. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $78.58. The company has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.