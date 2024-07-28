Bokf Na Buys 152 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Bokf Na raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 260,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,090,000 after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 467.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WST traded up $7.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.76. 1,190,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,234. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.00 and a 52-week high of $415.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $324.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.79.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.78%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares in the company, valued at $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

