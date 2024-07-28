Bokf Na Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,960,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,600. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

