Bokf Na Grows Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINS. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 77,974 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after purchasing an additional 51,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Pinterest by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,854 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pinterest Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of PINS stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $37.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,960,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,675,600. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at $12,726,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $81,711.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,250 shares of company stock worth $2,191,304. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PINS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.
Check Out Our Latest Report on PINS
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is Crypto Cool Again? What Stocks You Should Be Watching
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.