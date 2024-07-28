Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Bokf Na lifted its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,364 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,632,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after acquiring an additional 552,831 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,976,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,243 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 264,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

