Bokf Na Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,597 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 40,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in RTX by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in RTX by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RTX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.95. 7,526,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,530,945. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $115.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.31. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.69.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.