Bokf Na Lowers Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,249 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 179.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,880,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.9 %

DGX traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $145.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,282,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $150.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.