Bokf Na Purchases 2,164 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Bokf Na grew its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $56,568,000. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter worth $32,199,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,452,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,085,000 after acquiring an additional 680,477 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 59.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,591,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 593,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,491,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,575,000 after acquiring an additional 585,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.40.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,419,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tenable stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

